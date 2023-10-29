The Miami Dolphins (5-2) will face off against AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots (2-5), on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under is 47 in the contest.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Dolphins squaring off against the Patriots, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Patriots have been winning three times and have trailed four times at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Dolphins have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost three times, and tied one time in seven games this year.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Dolphins have won the second quarter in five games and have lost the second quarter in two games.

Miami's offense is averaging 14.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of seven games this year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Miami is averaging 6.9 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Patriots' seven games this season, they have won the fourth quarter two times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

The Dolphins have won the fourth quarter in two games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in five games.

Miami's offense is averaging 9.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Through seven games this year, the Patriots have been winning after the first half four times and have trailed after the first half three times.

In seven games this season, the Dolphins have led after the first half five times and have been behind after the first half two times.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Patriots have won the second half in two games, with a 0-2 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in five games (2-3).

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season, and they've lost the second half in four games.

Miami's offense is averaging 16.1 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 10.7 points on average in the second half.

