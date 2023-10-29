The New England Patriots' (2-5) injury report heading into their matchup with the Miami Dolphins (5-2) currently features 13 players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 29 from Hard Rock Stadium.

Last time out, the Patriots knocked off the Buffalo Bills 29-25.

The Dolphins enter the matchup after losing 31-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles in their last outing on October 22.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Vederian Lowe OT Ankle Out Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Knee Questionable Josh Uche LB Ankle Out Deatrich Wise DL Shoulder Questionable Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable Davon Godchaux DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Hunter Henry TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Shaun Wade CB Shoulder Questionable Calvin Anderson OL Illness Out Cole Strange OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Ty Montgomery WR NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Keion White DE Concussion Questionable

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Ankle Questionable Braxton Berrios WR Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Tyreek Hill WR Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Jaylen Waddle WR Back Limited Participation In Practice Alec Ingold FB Foot Questionable Connor Williams OL Groin Questionable David Long LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Xavien Howard CB Groin Questionable Nik Needham CB Achilles Questionable Jalen Ramsey CB Knee Questionable Jevon Holland S Concussion Questionable River Cracraft WR Shoulder Questionable Cam Smith CB Foot Questionable

Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Patriots Season Insights

In terms of total yards, the Patriots rank 25th in the NFL (294.3 total yards per game) and ninth on defense (311.3 total yards allowed per contest).

The Patriots have been sputtering offensively, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 14.4 points per game. They have been better on defense, allowing 25.3 points per contest (24th-ranked).

The Patriots are compiling 208.9 passing yards per contest on offense this season (21st-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 210.6 passing yards per contest (12th-ranked) on defense.

New England is accumulating 85.4 rushing yards per game on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 100.7 rushing yards per contest (13th-ranked) on defense.

The Patriots have forced five turnovers this season and have turned the ball over 12 times, resulting in a -7 turnover margin that is third-worst in the NFL.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-8.5)

Dolphins (-8.5) Moneyline: Dolphins (-450), Patriots (+340)

Dolphins (-450), Patriots (+340) Total: 47 points

