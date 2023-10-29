Patriots vs. Dolphins: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Miami Dolphins (5-2) host the New England Patriots (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 in matchup between AFC East rivals at Hard Rock Stadium. New England is a 9.5-point underdog. An over/under of 47 points has been set for this matchup.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Dolphins as they prepare for this matchup against the Patriots. The Patriots' betting trends and insights can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Dolphins.
Patriots vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dolphins (-9.5)
|47
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Dolphins (-9.5)
|46.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
New England vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Patriots vs. Dolphins Betting Insights
- New England has won twice against the spread this season.
- A pair of New England seven games in 2023 have gone over the point total.
- Miami's ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.
- The Dolphins are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Miami has hit the over in four of its seven games with a set total (57.1%).
Patriots Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Kendrick Bourne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45.5 (-115)
|-
|Ezekiel Elliott
|-
|-
|27.5 (-115)
|-
|6.5 (-125)
|-
|Mac Jones
|222.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+165)
|5.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|-
|-
|39.5 (-111)
|-
|18.5 (-111)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
