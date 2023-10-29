Ty Montgomery did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 8 matchup with the Miami Dolphins starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Montgomery's stats on this page.

Montgomery's season stats include 23 yards on four receptions (5.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus two carries for seven yards. He has been targeted nine times.

Ty Montgomery Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Personal

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Patriots this week: Hunter Henry (LP/ankle): 20 Rec; 210 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Montgomery 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 4 23 16 0 5.8

Montgomery Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 2 9 0 Week 2 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Saints 4 1 5 0 Week 6 @Raiders 1 1 9 0

