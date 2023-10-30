The Boston Bruins' (7-0-1) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Monday, October 30 matchup with the Florida Panthers (4-3) at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body Jakub Lauko C Out Face

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder Sam Bennett C Questionable Lower Body

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Bruins Season Insights

Boston ranks 14th in the league with 26 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Its goal differential (+14) paces the league.

Panthers Season Insights

With 20 goals (2.9 per game), the Panthers have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

Florida has one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 20 total goals (2.9 per game), eighth in the NHL.

Their 0 goal differential is 16th in the league.

Bruins vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-165) Panthers (+140) 6

