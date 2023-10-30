The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers (each coming off a win in its last game) will clash on Monday at TD Garden in Boston.

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL will show this Bruins versus Panthers game.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 12 total goals (only 1.5 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins' 26 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 12 goals (1.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 26 goals over that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 8 8 5 13 8 6 0% Brad Marchand 8 4 4 8 5 4 25% Charlie McAvoy 8 1 7 8 5 2 - James van Riemsdyk 8 3 2 5 2 0 0% Matthew Poitras 8 3 2 5 7 5 43.8%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers allow 2.9 goals per game (20 in total), the seventh-fewest in the NHL.

With 20 goals (2.9 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 18 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 20 goals over that span.

Panthers Key Players