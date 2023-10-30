Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Boston Bruins (7-0-1) square off against the Florida Panthers (4-3) at TD Garden on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Panthers are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken.
Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Monday's game.
Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Monday
Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Bruins 4, Panthers 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-165)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins are -1-1 in overtime games on their way to a 7-0-1 overall record.
- Boston has three points (1-0-1) in the two games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- The Bruins have scored more than two goals in eight games (7-0-1, 15 points).
- In the three games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 2-0-1 record (five points).
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-0-1 to register seven points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|14th
|3.25
|Goals Scored
|2.86
|21st
|1st
|1.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.86
|10th
|12th
|31.9
|Shots
|33.9
|5th
|5th
|28.3
|Shots Allowed
|30.1
|14th
|17th
|17.24%
|Power Play %
|16%
|19th
|1st
|97.06%
|Penalty Kill %
|66.67%
|32nd
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
