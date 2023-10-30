Celtics vs. Wizards October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Boston Celtics (1-0), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Capital One Arena, play the Washington Wizards (0-1). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Celtics vs. Wizards Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Celtics Games
- November 8 at the 76ers
- November 4 at the Nets
- October 27 at home vs the Heat
- November 6 at the Timberwolves
- November 1 at home vs the Pacers
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum recorded 30.1 points, 4.6 assists and 8.8 boards last season.
- Jaylen Brown averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists last year, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per contest.
- Kristaps Porzingis averaged 23.2 points last season, plus 2.7 assists and 8.4 boards.
- Jrue Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.4 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.
- Derrick White recorded 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards Players to Watch
- Jordan Poole recorded 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season.
- Kyle Kuzma's numbers last season were 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He sank 44.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.
- Tyus Jones averaged 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also made 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.
- Deni Avdija's numbers last season were 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He made 43.7% of his shots from the field.
- Daniel Gafford's numbers last season were 9 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. He drained 73.2% of his shots from the field.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Celtics vs. Wizards Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wizards
|Celtics
|113.2
|Points Avg.
|117.9
|114.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|48.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.