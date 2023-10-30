How to Watch the Celtics vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (2-0) play the Washington Wizards (1-1) on October 30, 2023.
Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Celtics vs Wizards Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- Last season, the Celtics had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Wizards' opponents knocked down.
- Boston had a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Wizards ranked 15th in rebounding in the NBA, the Celtics finished seventh.
- Last year, the 117.9 points per game the Celtics averaged were only 3.5 more points than the Wizards gave up (114.4).
- Boston went 45-7 last season when scoring more than 114.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics performed better in home games last year, putting up 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game in away games.
- Boston gave up 110.5 points per game last season at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than it allowed in road games (112.4).
- The Celtics averaged 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they averaged in road games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
