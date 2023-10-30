The Boston Celtics (2-0) play the Washington Wizards (1-1) on October 30, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Wizards Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

Last season, the Celtics had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Wizards' opponents knocked down.

Boston had a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Wizards ranked 15th in rebounding in the NBA, the Celtics finished seventh.

Last year, the 117.9 points per game the Celtics averaged were only 3.5 more points than the Wizards gave up (114.4).

Boston went 45-7 last season when scoring more than 114.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics performed better in home games last year, putting up 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game in away games.

Boston gave up 110.5 points per game last season at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than it allowed in road games (112.4).

The Celtics averaged 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they averaged in road games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries