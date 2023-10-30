The Washington Wizards (1-1), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Capital One Arena, take on the Boston Celtics (2-0). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Wizards matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

MNMT and NBCS-BOS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Celtics vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-10.5) 229.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs Wizards Additional Info

Celtics vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Celtics outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game last season (posting 117.9 points per game, fourth in league, and giving up 111.4 per outing, fourth in NBA) and had a +535 scoring differential.

The Wizards' -99 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 113.2 points per game (21st in the NBA) while giving up 114.4 per outing (17th in the league).

The two teams combined to score 231.1 points per game last season, 1.6 more points than the total for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams combined to score 225.8 points per game last year, 3.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Washington compiled a 39-42-0 record against the spread last year.

Celtics and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +400 +175 - Wizards +50000 +25000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.