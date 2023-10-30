The Boston Celtics (2-0) take the court against the Washington Wizards (1-1) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Wizards 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 10.5)

Wizards (+ 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-0.0)

Celtics (-0.0) Pick OU: Over (229.5)



Over (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.0

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics were the fourth-best team in the NBA in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points conceded (111.4) last year.

Boston grabbed 45.3 rebounds per game and gave up 44 boards last season, ranking seventh and 18th, respectively, in the league.

At 26.7 assists per game last year, the Celtics were seventh in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Boston was seventh in the NBA in committing them (12.7 per game) last season. It was fifth-worst in forcing them (12 per game).

Last year, the Celtics were second-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (16 per game), and they ranked No. 6 in 3-point percentage (37.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.