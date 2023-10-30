Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Boston Celtics (2-0) take the court against the Washington Wizards (1-1) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Celtics vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 117 - Wizards 116
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 10.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-0.0)
- Pick OU:
Over (229.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.0
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics Performance Insights
- The Celtics were the fourth-best team in the NBA in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points conceded (111.4) last year.
- Boston grabbed 45.3 rebounds per game and gave up 44 boards last season, ranking seventh and 18th, respectively, in the league.
- At 26.7 assists per game last year, the Celtics were seventh in the NBA.
- In terms of turnovers, Boston was seventh in the NBA in committing them (12.7 per game) last season. It was fifth-worst in forcing them (12 per game).
- Last year, the Celtics were second-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (16 per game), and they ranked No. 6 in 3-point percentage (37.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.