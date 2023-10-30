The Boston Bruins, Charlie Coyle included, will play the Florida Panthers on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Coyle interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlie Coyle vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Coyle has averaged 16:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Coyle has a goal in one of his eight games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Coyle has a point in four games this year through eight games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Coyle has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of eight games played.

Coyle has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Coyle Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 20 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 11 4 Points 4 1 Goals 3 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.