Charlie McAvoy will be among those in action Monday when his Boston Bruins play the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Looking to bet on McAvoy's props? Here is some information to help you.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

McAvoy has averaged 24:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

McAvoy has scored a goal in one of eight games this year.

McAvoy has a point in five of eight games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of eight games this year, McAvoy has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 58.2% that McAvoy hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

McAvoy has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 10 8 Points 6 1 Goals 1 7 Assists 5

