The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Danton Heinen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Heinen scored in seven of 65 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He posted one goal (plus one assist) on the power play.
  • He took 1.2 shots per game, sinking 8.3% of them.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Panthers conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league play.
  • The Panthers earned three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

