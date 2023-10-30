Derrick White will take the court for the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Washington Wizards.

Last time out, which was on October 27, White produced 28 points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 119-111 win against the Heat.

With prop bets available for White, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)

Over 12.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Over 3.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-156)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 114.4 points per game last year made the Wizards the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Wizards were 12th in the NBA last year, giving up 43 per game.

The Wizards were the seventh-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.8.

The Wizards were the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12 makes per game.

Derrick White vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 24 7 3 1 1 2 0 11/27/2022 31 15 2 3 2 0 2 10/30/2022 24 5 5 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.