The Boston Bruins, Hampus Lindholm among them, face the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Looking to bet on Lindholm's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:03 per game on the ice, is -1.

Lindholm has yet to score a goal through eight games this season.

Lindholm has not recorded a point through eight games this season.

Lindholm has yet to post an assist through eight games this year.

The implied probability that Lindholm goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 8 Games 11 0 Points 2 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 2

