When the Boston Bruins face off against the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Matt Grzelcyk light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Grzelcyk stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Grzelcyk scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Grzelcyk has zero points on the power play.

Grzelcyk's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 20 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

