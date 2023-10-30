The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Patrick Brown light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Patrick Brown score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

Brown is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Brown has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN+, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

