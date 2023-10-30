In one of the many exciting matchups on the soccer schedule today, Besiktas JK and Gaziantep square off in a Turkish Süper Lig match.

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Besiktas JK vs Gaziantep

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 12:55 PM ET

12:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: AS Saint-Étienne vs Angers

League: Domino's Ligue 2

Domino's Ligue 2 Game Time: 3:35 PM ET

3:35 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Boavista vs SCP

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLS: Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC

League: MLS

MLS Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: El Nacional vs Guayaquil City

League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLS: Seattle Sounders FC vs Dallas

League: MLS

MLS Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

