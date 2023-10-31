Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Cumberland County, Maine this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Freeport High School at Poland Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 31
- Location: Poland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deering High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 31
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
