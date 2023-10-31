Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Kennebec County, Maine? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Maine This Week

Kennebec County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

Waterville Senior High School at Camden Hills Regional High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 31

Rockport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TBD at Messalonskee High School