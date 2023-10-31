Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kennebec County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Kennebec County, Maine? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Kennebec County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Waterville Senior High School at Camden Hills Regional High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 31
- Location: Rockport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Messalonskee High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Oakland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
