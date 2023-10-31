If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Knox County, Maine, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Maine This Week

Knox County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

Waterville Senior High School at Camden Hills Regional High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 31

2:00 PM ET on October 31 Location: Rockport, ME

Rockport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Mount Desert Island High School at Camden Hills Regional High School