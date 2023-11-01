Buy Tickets for Boston Celtics NBA Games
The Boston Celtics, with a record of 15-5, and Jayson Tatum (27.6 points per game) next match up against the New York Knicks at home on Friday, December 8 at 7:30 PM ET, as the 2023-24 season carries on.
If you're looking to catch the Boston Celtics in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Boston games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Knicks
|H
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Dec 12
|Cavaliers
|H
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 14
|Cavaliers
|H
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Fri, Dec 15
|Magic
|H
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sun, Dec 17
|Magic
|H
|3:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Tue, Dec 19
|Warriors
|A
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Wed, Dec 20
|Kings
|A
|10:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 23
|Clippers
|A
|3:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Mon, Dec 25
|Lakers
|A
|5:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 28
|Pistons
|H
|7:30 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Find tickets for these or any NBA game at Ticketmaster!
Boston's next matchup information
- Opponent: New York Knicks
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: TD Garden
- Broadcast: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, MSG
- Favorite: Boston -7.5
- Total: 220.5 points
Can't make it to the game? Watch the NBA this season on Fubo and Max, and watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Boston's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Boston players
Shop for Boston gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jayson Tatum
|20
|27.6
|8.9
|4.2
|1.1
|0.4
|49.9% (194-389)
|35.7% (61-171)
|Jaylen Brown
|19
|22.2
|5.2
|3.2
|1.2
|0.7
|45.9% (163-355)
|33.8% (45-133)
|Kristaps Porzingis
|15
|18.9
|6.7
|1.9
|0.7
|1.7
|54.7% (98-179)
|32.4% (24-74)
|Derrick White
|17
|14.5
|3.9
|5.3
|1.1
|0.8
|46.5% (79-170)
|38.9% (37-95)
|Jrue Holiday
|18
|12.2
|7.2
|5.1
|0.7
|0.9
|42.1% (83-197)
|37.3% (31-83)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.