The Boston Celtics (3-0) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (2-1) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSIN.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSIN

NBCS-BOS and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 122 - Pacers 111

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 11.5)

Pacers (+ 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-11.0)

Celtics (-11.0) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



Over (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.2

Celtics Performance Insights

Last year, the Celtics were fourth-best in the league on offense (117.9 points scored per game) and fourth-best defensively (111.4 points allowed).

Last season, Boston was seventh in the league in rebounds (45.3 per game) and 18th in rebounds conceded (44).

At 26.7 assists per game last year, the Celtics were seventh in the league.

Boston was seventh in the league in turnovers per game (12.7) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Celtics were second-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (16) last year. They were sixth in 3-point percentage at 37.6%.

