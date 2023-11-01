On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Boston Celtics (1-0) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSIN.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Information

Celtics Players to Watch

Per game, Jayson Tatum provided points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists last season. He also put up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jaylen Brown posted 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis' stats last season included 23.2 points, 8.4 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. He drained 49.8% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Jrue Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Derrick White's stats last season included 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He made 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton recorded 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield recorded 16.8 points last season, plus 2.8 assists and 5.0 boards.

Myles Turner's numbers last season were 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Bruce Brown's stats last season were 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Bennedict Mathurin posted 16.7 points, 1.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Celtics vs. Pacers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Celtics Pacers 117.9 Points Avg. 116.3 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 47.5% Field Goal % 46.9% 37.6% Three Point % 36.7%

