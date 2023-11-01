How to Watch the Celtics vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (2-1) on November 1, 2023 at TD Garden.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
|Celtics vs Pacers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Pacers Prediction
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics shot 47.5% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 48.5% the Pacers allowed to opponents.
- In games Boston shot higher than 48.5% from the field, it went 29-2 overall.
- The Pacers ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA, the Celtics finished seventh.
- Last year, the 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up were only 1.6 fewer points than the Pacers gave up (119.5).
- Boston went 38-3 last season when scoring more than 119.5 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, the Celtics put up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they did away from home (115.4).
- Boston surrendered 110.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (112.4).
- In home games, the Celtics sunk 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in road games (37.4%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Neemias Queta
|Questionable
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.