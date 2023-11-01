The Boston Celtics (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (2-1) on November 1, 2023 at TD Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics shot 47.5% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 48.5% the Pacers allowed to opponents.

In games Boston shot higher than 48.5% from the field, it went 29-2 overall.

The Pacers ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA, the Celtics finished seventh.

Last year, the 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up were only 1.6 fewer points than the Pacers gave up (119.5).

Boston went 38-3 last season when scoring more than 119.5 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, the Celtics put up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they did away from home (115.4).

Boston surrendered 110.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (112.4).

In home games, the Celtics sunk 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in road games (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries