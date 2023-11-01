Player prop bet odds for Travis Konecny, Rasmus Dahlin and others are available when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Flyers vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Konecny is one of Philadelphia's top contributors (11 total points), having put up eight goals and three assists.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Ducks Oct. 28 2 0 2 6 vs. Wild Oct. 26 1 1 2 5 at Golden Knights Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Stars Oct. 21 2 0 2 4

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Travis Sanheim has one goal and seven assists to total eight points (0.9 per game).

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Wild Oct. 26 1 2 3 2 at Golden Knights Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Stars Oct. 21 0 1 1 1

Sean Couturier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Sean Couturier has two goals and six assists for Philadelphia.

Couturier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Ducks Oct. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Wild Oct. 26 1 1 2 2 at Golden Knights Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 at Stars Oct. 21 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Dahlin has recorded two goals and seven assists in nine games for Buffalo, good for nine points.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Oct. 29 1 0 1 3 at Devils Oct. 27 1 0 1 1 at Senators Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Canadiens Oct. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Oct. 21 0 1 1 1

Jeff Skinner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Jeff Skinner has helped lead the attack for Buffalo this season with five goals and four assists.

Skinner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Oct. 29 0 2 2 4 at Devils Oct. 27 0 1 1 5 at Senators Oct. 24 2 0 2 6 vs. Canadiens Oct. 23 1 0 1 3 vs. Islanders Oct. 21 1 1 2 4

