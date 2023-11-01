Do you live and breathe all things New England Patriots? Then take off that mustard-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your support for Kyle Dugger and the Patriots. For more info, including updated stats for Dugger, continue scrolling.

Kyle Dugger 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 65 5.0 1.0 2 4

Dugger Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Eagles 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 0.0 1.0 3 0 1 Week 3 @Jets 0.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 4 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 15 0 0 Week 5 Saints 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 7 Bills 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 1.0 1.0 8 1 1 Week 9 Commanders 0.0 0.0 6 1 1 Week 10 Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

Kyle Dugger's Next Game

Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Giants

New England Patriots at New York Giants Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 TV: FOX

