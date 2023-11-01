Just because you're sitting on the sofa watching the New England Patriots game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent Mac Jones and the Patriots with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Mac Jones 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 212 324 65.4% 2,031 10 10 6.3 26 96 0

Jones Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Eagles 35 54 316 3 1 2 15 0 Week 2 Dolphins 31 42 231 1 1 5 25 0 Week 3 @Jets 15 29 201 1 0 4 13 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 12 21 150 0 2 3 7 0 Week 5 Saints 12 22 110 0 2 1 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 24 33 200 0 1 1 -1 0 Week 7 Bills 25 30 272 2 0 3 11 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 19 29 161 2 1 1 -2 0 Week 9 Commanders 24 44 220 1 1 3 3 0 Week 10 Colts 15 20 170 0 1 3 25 0

Mac Jones' Next Game

Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Giants

New England Patriots at New York Giants Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 TV: FOX

