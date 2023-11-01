Where to Get Mac Jones Patriots Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Just because you're sitting on the sofa watching the New England Patriots game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent Mac Jones and the Patriots with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be found below.
Mac Jones 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|212
|324
|65.4%
|2,031
|10
|10
|6.3
|26
|96
|0
Jones Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|35
|54
|316
|3
|1
|2
|15
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|31
|42
|231
|1
|1
|5
|25
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|15
|29
|201
|1
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|12
|21
|150
|0
|2
|3
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|12
|22
|110
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|24
|33
|200
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|25
|30
|272
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|19
|29
|161
|2
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 9
|Commanders
|24
|44
|220
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|15
|20
|170
|0
|1
|3
|25
|0
Mac Jones' Next Game
- Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Giants
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: FOX
