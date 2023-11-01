It's not enough to simply be a fan of Maine. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Black Bears by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Maine team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kellen Tynes 9 14.3 3.2 3.7 2.1 0.1 Peter Filipovity 9 12.3 6.3 0.8 1.3 0.2 Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish 9 9.3 1.6 0.4 1.6 0.0 AJ Lopez 6 12.2 1.8 1.7 1.3 0.3 Jaden Clayton 9 7.6 2.7 4.3 2.0 0.2 Kristians Feierbergs 9 6.2 4.7 0.3 0.3 0.6 Quion Burns 9 4.7 2.4 0.4 0.3 0.2 Adam Cisse 9 2.8 4.3 0.3 0.3 0.6 Logan Carey 6 5.0 1.2 0.6 0.6 0.0 Milos Nenadic 7 2.9 2.3 0.4 0.1 0.3

Maine season stats

This season, Maine has put together a 5-4 record so far.

The Black Bears have a 1-1 record at home and a 2-3 record on the road while going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

When it comes to its best win this season, Maine beat the South Florida Bulls on the road on November 22. The final score was 70-59.

This year, the Black Bears haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Maine has no games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Maine games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Brown H 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Boston University A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Cent. Conn. St. H 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 UCF A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Florida International A 7:00 PM

