The Maine Black Bears (7-4) will be at home against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Maine games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Cent. Conn. St. H 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 UCF A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Florida International A 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Minnesota A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Vermont A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 New Hampshire H 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 UMBC A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 NJIT A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Albany (NY) H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Binghamton H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 UMass-Lowell A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Bryant H 3:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 New Hampshire A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Bryant A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Vermont H 3:00 PM

Maine's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Cross Insurance Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Maine players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kellen Tynes 11 14.5 3.3 3.7 2.0 0.2 47.9% (58-121) 30.8% (8-26)
Peter Filipovity 11 13.1 6.7 1.1 1.5 0.2 57.3% (55-96) 23.5% (4-17)
Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish 11 8.9 1.5 0.7 1.5 0.0 45.8% (33-72) 46.0% (23-50)
Jaden Clayton 11 8.0 2.4 4.2 1.7 0.3 39.1% (34-87) 26.9% (7-26)
AJ Lopez 6 12.2 1.8 1.7 1.3 0.3 52.3% (23-44) 31.6% (6-19)

