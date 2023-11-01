Buy Tickets for Maine Black Bears Women's Basketball Games
Maine's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign continues (the Black Bears are currently 6-4) on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET, at home versus the James Madison Dukes.
If you're looking to see the Maine Black Bears in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Maine games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Maine's next matchup information
- Opponent: James Madison Dukes
- Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Cross Insurance Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Maine's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Maine players
Shop for Maine gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Anne Simon
|10
|18.9
|7.4
|3.0
|2.4
|0.3
|47.1% (74-157)
|31.7% (19-60)
|Adrianna Smith
|10
|12.6
|11.0
|4.0
|0.9
|0.7
|43.1% (53-123)
|33.3% (3-9)
|Caroline Bornemann
|10
|7.7
|5.0
|1.6
|0.7
|0.3
|35.8% (29-81)
|19.6% (10-51)
|Sarah Talon
|10
|6.5
|2.3
|1.0
|0.5
|0.4
|40.6% (26-64)
|22.2% (4-18)
|Olivia Rockwood
|10
|4.9
|1.7
|1.4
|0.7
|0.1
|29.8% (17-57)
|28.0% (14-50)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.