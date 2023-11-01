Maine's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign continues (the Black Bears are currently 6-4) on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET, at home versus the James Madison Dukes.

If you're looking to see the Maine Black Bears in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Maine games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 JMU H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Duquesne N 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Pennsylvania A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 UMass Lowell A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Vermont H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 New Hampshire A 6:03 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 UMBC H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 NJIT H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Albany A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Binghamton A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 UMass Lowell H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Bryant A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 New Hampshire H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Bryant H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Vermont A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Maine's next matchup information

  • Opponent: James Madison Dukes
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Cross Insurance Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Maine's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Maine players

Shop for Maine gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Anne Simon 10 18.9 7.4 3.0 2.4 0.3 47.1% (74-157) 31.7% (19-60)
Adrianna Smith 10 12.6 11.0 4.0 0.9 0.7 43.1% (53-123) 33.3% (3-9)
Caroline Bornemann 10 7.7 5.0 1.6 0.7 0.3 35.8% (29-81) 19.6% (10-51)
Sarah Talon 10 6.5 2.3 1.0 0.5 0.4 40.6% (26-64) 22.2% (4-18)
Olivia Rockwood 10 4.9 1.7 1.4 0.7 0.1 29.8% (17-57) 28.0% (14-50)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.