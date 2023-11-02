Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - November 2
As they get ready to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-1) on Thursday, November 2 at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins (8-0-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakub Lauko
|C
|Out
|Face
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jake McCabe
|D
|Questionable
|Groin
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins rank 11th in the league with 29 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Its +15 goal differential is No. 1 in the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- With 29 goals (3.2 per game), the Maple Leafs have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.
- Toronto has given up 28 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in the NHL.
- Their +1 goal differential is 15th in the league.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-120)
|Maple Leafs (+100)
|6
