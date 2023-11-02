The Boston Bruins (8-0-1) will host the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-1) on Thursday, with the Bruins coming off a victory and the Maple Leafs off a defeat.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in NHL action, giving up 14 total goals (only 1.6 per game).

The Bruins' 29 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up just 1.6 goals per game (14 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 29 goals over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 9 8 6 14 9 6 0% Charlie McAvoy 9 2 7 9 6 2 - Brad Marchand 9 5 4 9 7 5 14.3% Pavel Zacha 9 3 3 6 5 4 52.6% Matthew Poitras 9 3 2 5 7 7 42%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs concede 3.1 goals per game (28 in total), 14th in the league.

With 29 goals (3.2 per game), the Maple Leafs have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.9 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players