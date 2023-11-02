Thursday will feature a likely tight NHL contest between the Boston Bruins (8-0-1, -120 on the moneyline to win) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-1, +100 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Toronto has played three games this season with over 6 goals.

The Bruins have gone 7-1 this season when favored on the moneyline.

This is the first game as an underdog for the Maple Leafs this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, Boston is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of the time).

Toronto has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +100 odds on them winning this game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.