Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 2
The Boston Bruins (8-0-1) and Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-1) face off at TD Garden on Thursday, November 2 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Bruins took down the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-120)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have an 8-0-1 record overall, with a 1-1-2 record in games that have gone to overtime.
- Boston has five points (2-0-1) in the three games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- The Bruins have scored more than two goals in nine games (8-0-1, 17 points).
- In the three games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up five points after finishing 2-0-1.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 4-0-1 to record nine points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Maple Leafs Rank
|13th
|3.22
|Goals Scored
|3.22
|13th
|1st
|1.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.11
|15th
|16th
|31.2
|Shots
|33.1
|6th
|9th
|29.2
|Shots Allowed
|29.3
|10th
|17th
|16.67%
|Power Play %
|31.25%
|5th
|1st
|97.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.19%
|26th
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
