Bookmakers have listed player props for David Pastrnak, William Nylander and others when the Boston Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Pastrnak has been a major player for Boston this season, with 14 points in nine games.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 2 1 3 5 vs. Ducks Oct. 26 1 1 2 9 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Oct. 22 0 0 0 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Brad Marchand's season total of nine points has come from five goals and four assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Red Wings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Oct. 22 1 0 1 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Nylander's six goals and seven assists in nine games for Toronto add up to 13 total points on the season.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Oct. 31 0 1 1 5 at Predators Oct. 28 1 0 1 7 at Stars Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 at Lightning Oct. 21 1 1 2 6

Bet on this game at BetMGM

John Tavares Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

John Tavares has collected 12 points this season, with five goals and seven assists.

Tavares Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Oct. 31 1 0 1 4 at Predators Oct. 28 0 0 0 4 at Stars Oct. 26 1 0 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 24 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 21 1 1 2 7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.