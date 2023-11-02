Charlie Coyle will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs play at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Coyle against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of info to help.

Charlie Coyle vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Coyle has averaged 16:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Coyle has scored a goal in one of nine games this season.

Despite recording points in five of nine games this season, Coyle has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Coyle has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of nine games played.

Coyle's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Coyle Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 9 Games 4 5 Points 4 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 3

