For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Hampus Lindholm a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lindholm stats and insights

  • Lindholm is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Lindholm has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.