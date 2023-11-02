The Boston Bruins, Jake DeBrusk among them, play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at TD Garden. Prop bets for DeBrusk are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:41 per game on the ice, is +4.

DeBrusk has yet to score a goal through eight games this year.

DeBrusk has a point in three games this year through eight games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In three of eight games this season, DeBrusk has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 8 Games 2 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

