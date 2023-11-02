Should you wager on Patrick Brown to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Patrick Brown score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

Brown is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Brown has no points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

