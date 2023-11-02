For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Pavel Zacha a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zacha stats and insights

  • In three of nine games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.
  • Zacha has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Zacha's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.