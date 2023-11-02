The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) meet a familiar opponent when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Texas Tech ranks 56th in scoring offense (30 points per game) and 64th in scoring defense (25.4 points allowed per game) this season. TCU is accumulating 29.4 points per game on offense this season (60th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 23 points per contest (52nd-ranked) on defense.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech vs. TCU Key Statistics

Texas Tech TCU 407.4 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.9 (17th) 366.5 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.5 (65th) 176 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.4 (42nd) 231.4 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.5 (20th) 16 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (87th) 8 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (93rd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 746 yards (93.3 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 59.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 149 rushing yards on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 162 times for 891 yards (111.4 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 28 times for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Myles Price has hauled in 33 receptions for 331 yards (41.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 319 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier White has been the target of 33 passes and compiled 22 receptions for 317 yards, an average of 39.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU this season. He has 1,509 passing yards (188.6 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 249 yards (31.1 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey is his team's leading rusher with 146 carries for 851 yards, or 106.4 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

John Paul Richardson has registered 30 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 420 (52.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has two touchdowns.

Savion Williams has caught 21 passes and compiled 273 receiving yards (34.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Warren Thompson's 25 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

