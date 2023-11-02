In the upcoming matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Trent Frederic to find the back of the net for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Frederic has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Frederic has no points on the power play.

Frederic averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

