For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brad Marchand a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

Marchand has scored in four of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Marchand's shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 33 total goals (three per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

