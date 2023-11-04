How to Watch the Bruins vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (9-0-1) -- who've won three straight -- visit the Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
The Red Wings' game against the Bruins can be watched on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET, so tune in to catch the action.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info
Bruins vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|Red Wings
|4-1 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in NHL action, allowing 16 total goals (just 1.6 per game).
- The Bruins rank 14th in the NHL with 31 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 1.6 goals per game (16 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|10
|8
|6
|14
|12
|6
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|10
|5
|5
|10
|7
|5
|12.5%
|Charlie McAvoy
|9
|2
|7
|9
|6
|2
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|10
|4
|3
|7
|6
|4
|50.7%
|Charlie Coyle
|10
|1
|5
|6
|3
|1
|50.9%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings allow three goals per game (33 in total), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Red Wings are third in the league in scoring (40 goals, 3.6 per game).
- Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|11
|4
|11
|15
|6
|9
|50%
|Alex DeBrincat
|11
|9
|4
|13
|9
|7
|0%
|Moritz Seider
|11
|1
|9
|10
|5
|4
|-
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|11
|3
|6
|9
|7
|1
|-
|Lucas Raymond
|11
|3
|5
|8
|5
|2
|0%
