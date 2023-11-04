Bruins vs. Red Wings November 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brad Marchand and Alex DeBrincat are two of the top players to watch when the Boston Bruins meet the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bruins (-150)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,NESN,BSDET
Bruins Players to Watch
- One of the major offensive players this season for Boston, David Pastrnak has 14 points in 10 games (eight goals, six assists).
- Marchand has picked up 10 points (one per game), scoring five goals and adding five assists.
- Charlie McAvoy has posted two goals and seven assists for Boston.
- Linus Ullmark (4-0-1) has a goals against average of 1.8 on the season. His .939% save percentage is ninth-best in the NHL.
Red Wings Players to Watch
- Dylan Larkin is a leading scorer for Detroit, with 15 points this season, as he has put up four goals and 11 assists in 11 games.
- Detroit's DeBrincat has posted 13 total points (1.2 per game), with nine goals and four assists.
- This season, Detroit's Moritz Seider has 10 points, courtesy of one goal (11th on team) and nine assists (second).
- In the crease, Alex Lyon has a record of 0-0-0 in zero games this season, conceding 0 goals (zero goals against average) with zero saves and a .000 save percentage, 68th in the league.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|16th
|3.1
|Goals Scored
|3.64
|5th
|1st
|1.6
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|13th
|32.1
|Shots
|30.1
|19th
|13th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31
|19th
|20th
|15.63%
|Power Play %
|28.57%
|6th
|1st
|97.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.33%
|10th
