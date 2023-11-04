Delaware, Albany (NY), Week 10 CAA Football Power Rankings
Which team is on top of the CAA as we enter Week 10 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CAA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Delaware
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th
- Last Game: W 51-13 vs Towson
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Delaware jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Elon
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
2. Albany (NY)
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st
- Last Game: W 37-21 vs Maine
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Albany (NY) jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: William & Mary
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
3. Villanova
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 72nd
- Last Game: W 48-13 vs Stony Brook
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Villanova jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ New Hampshire
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
4. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd
- Last Game: L 34-28 vs Rhode Island
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find New Hampshire jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Villanova
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
5. Monmouth
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 50th
- Last Game: L 31-28 vs William & Mary
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Monmouth jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Stony Brook
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
6. Elon
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th
- Last Game: W 28-26 vs Monmouth
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Elon jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Delaware
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
7. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th
- Last Game: W 34-28 vs New Hampshire
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Rhode Island jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
8. William & Mary
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th
- Last Game: W 31-28 vs Monmouth
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find William & Mary jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Albany (NY)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
9. Richmond
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 108th
- Last Game: W 44-13 vs Campbell
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Richmond jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
10. Campbell
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 71st
- Last Game: L 44-13 vs Richmond
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Campbell jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ North Carolina
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Towson
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th
- Last Game: L 51-13 vs Delaware
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Towson jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ NC A&T
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
12. Hampton
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st
- Last Game: W 26-24 vs NC A&T
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Hampton jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Maine
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
13. Maine
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th
- Last Game: L 37-21 vs Albany (NY)
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Maine jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Hampton
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
14. NC A&T
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-9
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd
- Last Game: L 26-24 vs Hampton
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find NC A&T jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Towson
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
15. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th
- Last Game: L 48-13 vs Villanova
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Stony Brook jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Monmouth
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel:
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.