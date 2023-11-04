Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Mikal Bridges and others are available when the Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +122)
  • The 27.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Saturday is 2.2 fewer points than his season scoring average (29.7).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 less than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Tatum has knocked down 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +132) 2.5 (Over: +134)
  • The 20.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Saturday is 4.2 less than his scoring average on the season (24.7).
  • He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
  • Brown's assists average -- 2.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Saturday's over/under.
  • His 3.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM
18.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -135)
  • Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.2 more than Saturday's prop total.
  • He has collected 7.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (8.5).
  • Porzingis has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB 3PM
21.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -104)
  • Cameron Thomas' 33 points per game are 11.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).
  • Thomas averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Ben Simmons Props

PTS REB AST
7.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -108)
  • The 7.5-point total set for Ben Simmons on Saturday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (8.5).
  • Simmons' year-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.8 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

