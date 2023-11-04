On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is David Pastrnak going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

In six of 10 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted five shots and scored two goals.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He has a 17.8% shooting percentage, attempting 4.5 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

